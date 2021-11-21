Delhi Schools To Remain Closed Till Further Notice Due To Air Pollution

The city recorded its air quality index (AQI) at 382 at 9 am today. (File)

All Delhi schools are to remain shut until further notice due to city's high air pollution levels, the Directorate of Education ordered today, as the national capital continues to experience aggressively poor air quality this season.

During this time, only online classes will run.

"The environment department has directed to close all the schools with immediate effect till further orders of the Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR and adjoining areas. Therefore, all government and private schools will remain closed till further orders," Additional Director of Education Rita Sharma said.

"However, online teaching learning activities and the examinations for board classes would be conducted as per guidelines issued earlier," the official said.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had on November 13 announced that schools will stay closed for a week starting from Monday. A day later, the Haryana government announced closure of schools in four cities -- Gurugram, Faridabad, Sonipat and Jhijar -- from Monday as well.

The city recorded 382 on the air quality index (AQI) at 9 am today, once again falling in the "very poor" air quality category -- a consistent pattern for the city ever since New Delhi's Diwali celebrations earlier this month.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.