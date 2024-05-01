Massive Traffic Jams Hit Delhi, Gurugram Amid Bomb Scare At Schools

Long queues of cars were seen on key roads and highways

Nearly 100 schools in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) were evacuated today after receiving bomb threat, triggering chaos and panic.

Visuals from the schools showed parents rushing to the schools to pick up their children.

Long queues of cars were seen on key roads and highways, which connect Delhi with Gurugram and Noida in Uttar Pradesh.

Several people complained that it took them longer than usual to reach their destinations.

A commuter stuck on a South Delhi road told NDTV that he could cover only 2 km in 30 minutes. Another commuter travelling to Delhi from Gurugram took 2.5 hours to reach her office in Greater Kailash - which usually takes 1.5 hours.

The school premises were evacuated after local police was informed.

The Delhi Police's Special Cell has started an investigation, though nothing suspicious has been found in any of the schools, the police said.

"We've checked all the schools and nothing has been found; there is no need to panic," senior police officer Kumar Mahla said.

The Home Ministry has also said that the threats appear to be a hoax and there is no need to panic. There is no need to panic. It appears to be hoax call. Delhi Police and security agencies are taking necessary steps as per protocol," the government said in a statement.

The police and fire department officers are conducting thorough inspections in all the schools that received the bomb threat around 4.15 am.