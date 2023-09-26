A Party In Neighbourhood, An Open Door: New Details In Delhi 'Money Heist'

It is suspected that 4-5 people were behind the Delhi robbery

A party in the neighbourhood could have given the thieves behind Rs 25 crore heist an easy access into the Delhi jewellery store, sources said on Tuesday. The robbery, which is said to be one of Delhi's biggest heists in the recent history, took place at the Umrao Singh Jewellers in the Bhogal area on Sunday night.

As per sources, the thieves entered the shop from an adjacent house, whose gate usually remains shut at night. However, on Sunday night, the gate was not closed as some tenants at the first floor were said to be partying.

Taking advantage of the open gate, the robbers went to the roof of the house and then jumped onto the roof of the jewellery shop, which doesn't have any road behind it.

Police personnel at the Umrao Singh Jewellers shop after jewellery worth Rs 25 crore were stolen from the shop

Photo Credit: PTI

To pull off the heist, the thieves disconnected the CCTV camera in the shop and made a hole into the locker where the ornaments were kept. They also escaped with the jewellery kept on display at the store.

The owner, who had locked the store on Sunday evening, found about the robbery when he opened the showroom on Tuesday morning, as his shop remained shut on Monday.

It is suspected that 4-5 people were behind the robbery.

It is also suspected that an employee of the jewellery shop, who was not coming to work for the past 15 days, may also be involved in the heist.