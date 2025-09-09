Delhi Road Commute To Get Smoother As Government Approves Rs 803 Crore Plan

Delhi is set to witness one of its largest road infrastructure overhauls in recent years, with the Public Works Department (PWD) announcing a major upgrade with a Rs 803.39 crore allocation from the Centre's Central Road and Infrastructure Fund (CRIF) for 2025-26.

The comprehensive plan will cover strengthening, resurfacing, widening and construction of key roads, flyovers and corridors across Central, North, East, North East, Shahdara and North West districts, officials said. The move aims to improve connectivity and mobility across the city, aligning with the vision of a "Viksit Delhi".

"This is a historic moment in our mission to build a Viksit Delhi. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the dynamic vision of Nitin Gadkari and MoS Harsh Malhotra, Delhi is witnessing a new era of infrastructure development," PWD Minister Parvesh Verma said.

Over 140 Projects Sanctioned Across Delhi

PWD officials confirmed that more than 140 road and flyover projects have been sanctioned under this allocation, making it one of Delhi's most coordinated infrastructure upgrades in recent memory.

In North East Delhi, major improvements are planned for the ISBT Kashmiri Gate-Wazirabad Road and the Loni Chakkar-Delhi border arterial route. Flyovers are also on the cards for Road No 63 and the Gokulpuri stretch.

Shahdara will see upgrades from Aali Vihar to Lal Kuan, strengthening of the Vivek Vihar-GT Road connector, and development of Shahdara Hospital Road, along with associated feeder corridors.

East Delhi projects include rehabilitation of Vikas Marg from ITO to D-93, cold milling and recycling on MP Road No. 108 and the Kondli Bridge Corridor, and widening of the Noida Link Road along with adjoining bypasses.

Central and New Delhi will benefit from upgrades to the ITO Loop and Ferozeshah Road, road strengthening near IP College and Mall Road, and a new flyover on Rohtak Road between Military Road and Jhansi Road.

South and South-East Delhi projects feature new construction from Aali Vihar to Sarita Vihar Village, strengthening of Press Enclave Road, and improvements to the Nizamuddin-Kalkaji stretch.

West and South-West Delhi will see major upgrades, including the strengthening of Outer Ring Road from Vikas Puri to Najafgarh Drain with a new flyover, construction of the Ashoka Road-Laxmi Vihar Extension corridor, rehabilitation of Dwarka Approach Road, and an elevated flyover between Rajouri Garden and Tagore Garden.

Advanced Techniques For Sustainable Roads

PWD officials emphasised the use of modern engineering techniques, such as cold milling and recycling, to extend road life while reducing environmental impact.

"Roads are the arteries of any modern city, and by strengthening these critical corridors, we are ensuring safety, speed, and sustainability for millions of daily commuters. This initiative is not just about repairing roads, it is about creating world-class urban infrastructure that meets the aspirations of every Delhiite," Verma said.