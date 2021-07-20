In 1st Delhi Riots Judgment, Court Acquits Man Accused Of Rioting, Dacoity

This is the first Delhi riots case in which the judgment has been pronounced. (Representational)

A court in Delhi today acquitted a man accused of being a part of an unlawful assembly, dacoity and rioting in last year's northeast Delhi riots case.

Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat said that there is no identification of the accused and testimonies of witnesses are completely contradictory to each other.

"It is a clear-cut case of acquittal," he added.

According to the police, Suresh, now acquitted, along with a huge crowd of rioters carrying iron rods and sticks, allegedly broke open the lock of a shop in Delhi's Babarpur Road and looted it on the evening of February 25.

This is the first Delhi riots case in which the judgment has been pronounced. The trial is underway in many cases related to the violence.

Communal clashes had broken out in northeast Delhi in February 2020, after violence between the Citizenship (Amendment) Act supporters and its protesters spiralled out of control leaving at least 53 people dead and over 700 injured.



