Delhi Reports 1,544 New COVID Cases In 24 Hours, Tally Over 1.64 Lakh

The number of active cases in Delhi now stands at 11,998 (File)

Delhi today recorded 1,544 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the city's tally to over 1.64 lakh cases, while the death count from the disease mounted to 4,330, authorities said.

17 fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

On Monday, the daily case count was 1,061 and 13 deaths.

The number of active cases tally on Tuesday rose to 11,998 from 11,626 the previous day.

On June 23, the national capital had reported the highest single-day spike of 3,947 COVID-19 cases, till date.

The death count from COVID-19 in Delhi stood at 4,313 on Monday.

The Tuesday bulletin said the death count has risen to 4,330 and the total number of cases has climbed to 1,64,071.

