Delhi Records Minimum Temperature Of 23.9 Degrees, Air Quality 'Moderate'

The minimum temperature in the national capital on Thursday settled at 23.9 degrees Celsius, four notches below the season's average, according to the weather department. The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 40 degrees Celsius and strong surface winds are expected during the day, an India Meteorological Department (IMD) bulletin said.

As per data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of the city at 9 am stood at 186 ('moderate' category).

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

The relative humidity at 8.30 am was 48 per cent, the IMD bulletin said.

