Delhi Records Maximum Temperature Of 29.5 Degrees Amid Humid Weather

The maximum temperature in the national capital was recorded at 29.5 degrees Celsius on Monday amid a humid weather, officials said.

In the morning, Delhiites had woken up to a shallow fog, with the minimum temperature recorded at 11.8 degrees Celsius.

On Sunday, the minimum temperature had stood at 8.6 degree Celsius.

The minimum temperature was a notch above the season's average on Monday,the Meteorological department officials said.

The minimum temperature recorded at Safdarjung Observatory in New Delhi, considered the official reading of the city, was 11.8 degrees Celsius early morning, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The weatherman said shallow fog was observed in various pockets of Delhi.

The Palam observation station recorded a low of 13.4 degrees Celsius, according to the IMD.

The city recorded a high of 29.5 degrees Celsius on Monday, while the relative humidity stood at 89 per cent, an IMD official said.

On Sunday, the national capital recorded a maximum temperature of 28.7 degrees Celsius, five notches above the season's average.

