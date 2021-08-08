Delhi Records 66 Covid Cases In 24 Hours, Zero Deaths Third Time In A Week

Delhi has so far recorded 14,36,761 cases of coronavirus (File)

Delhi reported 66 cases of coronavirus and zero related deaths in 24 hours Sunday while the positivity rate stood at 0.1%, data shared by the health department showed.

With the addition of the new cases, the city has so far recorded 14,36,761 cases of coronavirus. Of this, over 14.11 lakh patients have recovered from the disease.

The death count of the national capital now stands at 25,066.

On Saturday, Delhi had reported 72 cases with a positivity rate of 0.1% and one death due to the infection.

On Friday, the national capital logged 44 cases with a positivity rate of 0.06% and five deaths.

Currently, there are 536 active cases in the city and 170 of them are in home isolation. The number of containment zones stands at 269, the bulletin said.

It said 67,316 tests, including 47,021 RT-PCR tests, were conducted the previous day.

Delhi battled a brutal second wave of the Covid pandemic that claimed a massive number of lives, with the shortage of oxygen at hospitals across the city adding to the distress.

On April 20, Delhi had reported 28,395 cases, the highest in the city since the pandemic started last year. On April 22, the case positivity rate was 36.2%, the highest.

The highest number of 448 deaths was reported on May 3.

According to government data, 1.06 crore vaccine doses have been administered in the capital since the inoculation exercise started on January 16. Over 29 lakh people have received both doses.

The health department has told the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) that it will take another year to vaccinate all eligible beneficiaries aged above 18 against coronavirus at "the present rate of vaccine supply".

Officials said around 1.5 crore beneficiaries are eligible for COVID-19 vaccination in the national capital and three crore doses are required to fully inoculate them.

They said around 45 lakh doses are required every month to complete the vaccination by December 2021.

In view of the short supply of vaccines and a large number of beneficiaries due for the second dose, the Delhi health department recently issued orders asking district authorities to restrict 20% doses of Covishield and 40% doses of Covaxin for the first shot.