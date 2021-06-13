Delhi Records 23 COVID-19 Deaths In A Day, Lowest In Over 2 Months

Delhi coronavirus: The total death count in Delhi has reached 24,823. (File)

At least 23 people died due to coronavirus in Delhi in the last 24 hours -- the lowest daily count in more than two months -- taking the overall death count to 24,823. The national capital also recorded 255 new COVID-19 cases today which brought the total caseload to 14,31,139.

Delhi's positivity rate stands at 0.35 per cent, while there are 3,466 total active cases at present. Today's death count was the lowest since April 7 when 20 people had died in a day due to coronavirus in Delhi.

A total of 72,751 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

The city had recorded 213 coronavirus cases on Saturday, the lowest in more than three months, and 28 deaths.

The current coronavirus figures are a huge improvement on the numbers from April-May as the national capital crossed 28,000, an all-time high. The subsequent crisis at hospitals - with a shortage of drugs, beds and oxygen - had made headlines.

As the number of daily COVID-19 cases and deaths continue to decline, the Delhi government has decided to ease the ongoing restrictions in the city.

Shops, malls and restaurants in Delhi will open from tomorrow. Shops will be open seven days a week instead of the current odd-even system. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, however, said this will be on trial basis for a week and strict action will be taken if the Covid numbers rise.

Shop timings will remain the same, from 10 am to 8 pm, Mr Kejriwal said. Restaurants -- which were open only for takeaways and home deliveries -- can now have diners but with only 50 per cent of seating capacity.

Weekly markets have also been allowed but with 50 per cent vendors and only one market per day will function in each municipal zone. Salons can open but spas will remain shut. Government offices can open with full capacity, private offices with 50 per cent capacity. Delhi Metro and buses will run at 50 per cent capacity.

However, schools, colleges and educational Institutions will remain shut.

Mr Kejriwal has underscored the need for caution in the unlock process, declaring that the hard-fought gains made over the last weeks should not be squandered. The chief minister has also said that chances of a "third wave of the coronavirus pandemic were quite real" and that his government is prepping to tackle it on a "war footing".