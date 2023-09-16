Light Rain Likely In Delhi Today, Minimum Temperature At 26.9 Degrees

Delhiites woke up to a cloudy morning on Saturday

Delhiites woke up to a cloudy morning on Saturday with the minimum temperature in the national capital settling at 26.9 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season's average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Delhi recorded 0.6 mm of rain in the last 24 hours that ended at 8:30 am. The relative humidity was recorded at 85 per cent at 8:30 am.

The IMD has predicted generally cloudy skies with light rain during the day. The maximum temperature is likely to settle at 35 degrees Celsius.

Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 73 around 9 am.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

