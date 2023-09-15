Traffic Jams, Waterlogging In Parts Of Delhi After Heavy Rain

Rain fell in parts of South West Delhi, including Vasant Vihar, Munirka, and RK Puram.

Heavy rain and gusty winds swept through Delhi and the National Capital Region today morning, causing waterlogging and traffic jams in several parts of the city.

Delhi residents can expect mostly cloudy skies with light to moderate rain over the next five days, according to the weather forecast.

Light rain fell in parts of South West Delhi, including Vasant Vihar, Munirka, and RK Puram, early this morning.

Videos from the Delhi-Noida Expressway showed long traffic jams.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that spells of light rain and gusty winds will begin to subside after 9:30 am today.

"Intense rain approaching Delhi NCR from the north. May cover the entire Delhi soon," weather forecasting agency Skymet said.

On Thursday, Delhi experienced maximum temperatures of 37.6 degrees Celsius, four degrees above the average for this time of year. The minimum temperature was 27.8 degrees Celsius.

"Delhi-NCR most likely to experience gusty wind of speed 50-70 kmph and moderate rain with few occasional intense spell due to approaching clouds from NW Uttar Pradesh till around 09:30 of today thereafter gusty wind and rain spell will decrease gradually. Be updated and stay safe," the IMD's weather bulletin at 7.29 am today.

In a follow-up post on X, formerly known as Twitter, the IMD predicted thunderstorms with light to moderate-intensity rain over Delhi and NCR.