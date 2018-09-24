Pleasant Sunday With Showers In Delhi

Delhi rains: The maximum temperature was recorded at 31.2 degree Celsius.

Delhiites witnessed a pleasant Sunday with showers in some parts of the city and the minimum temperature of 25 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season's average.

The Safdarjung observatory, recording of which is considered the official figure for the city, received 2.4 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours and 0.5 mm rainfall from 8:30 am till 5:30 pm, a Met Department official said.

The maximum temperature was recorded at 31.2 degree Celsius and the humidity level oscillated between 92 and 71 per cent.

The Met office has forecast generally cloudy skies with moderate rain or thundershowers for today.

"The maximum and minimum temperatures would be around 29 and 24 degree celsius respectively" it said.

On Saturday, the maximum and minimum temperatures had settled at 34 and 22.2 degrees respectively.

For more Delhi news, click here