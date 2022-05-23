Delhi Rain Live Updates: Heavy Rain, Thunderstorm Hit Delhi, Flight Operations Affected

The airport authorities have requested the passengers to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information.

Delhi Rain Live Updates: Heavy Rain, Thunderstorm Hit Delhi, Flight Operations Affected

Strong winds and heavy rain uprooted trees in parts of Delhi which resulted in roads getting blocked.

New Delhi:

Flight operations at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport were affected this morning as several parts of the national capital and nearby areas received heavy rain with thunderstorm. The bad weather also led to power blackouts in several parts of the city.

The airport authorities have requested the passengers to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information.

"Due to bad weather, flight operations at Delhi airport are affected. Passengers are requested to get in touch with the airline concerned for updated flight information," Delhi Airport tweeted.

Here are the LIVE updates on Delhi rain:

Get NDTV UpdatesTurn on notifications to receive alerts as this story develops.
May 23, 2022 08:41 (IST)
May 23, 2022 08:34 (IST)
May 23, 2022 08:29 (IST)
May 23, 2022 08:24 (IST)
May 23, 2022 08:17 (IST)
May 23, 2022 08:16 (IST)
The airport authorities have requested the passengers to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information.
May 23, 2022 08:16 (IST)
Flight operations at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport were affected this morning as several parts of the national capital and nearby areas received heavy rain with thunderstorm. The bad weather also led to power blackouts in several parts of the city.
.