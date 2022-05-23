Delhi Rain Live Updates: Heavy Rain, Thunderstorm Hit Delhi, Flight Operations Affected

Strong winds and heavy rain uprooted trees in parts of Delhi which resulted in roads getting blocked.

Flight operations at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport were affected this morning as several parts of the national capital and nearby areas received heavy rain with thunderstorm. The bad weather also led to power blackouts in several parts of the city.

The airport authorities have requested the passengers to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information.

"Due to bad weather, flight operations at Delhi airport are affected. Passengers are requested to get in touch with the airline concerned for updated flight information," Delhi Airport tweeted.

Here are the LIVE updates on Delhi rain:

May 23, 2022 08:41 (IST) Delhi Radar at 06:22 IST of 23.05.2022 pic.twitter.com/2tNxP0E9ZE - India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) May 23, 2022

May 23, 2022 08:34 (IST) #WATCH | Haryana: Several parts of Gurugram face waterlogging following the rainfall this morning. pic.twitter.com/4TloM8TIrF - ANI (@ANI) May 23, 2022

May 23, 2022 08:24 (IST) #Delhi | One of the tremendous impacts of the thunderstorm is a drastic fall in surface temperature. Today, just from 5:40 am till 7 am, the temperature fell by 11 degrees Celsius, from 29 degrees Celsius to 18 degrees Celsius: India Meteorological Department



(ANI) - NDTV (@ndtv) May 23, 2022

May 23, 2022 08:17 (IST) Cannot believe i got out of bed at 5.45 on a Monday morning just to listen to the sweet sounds of thunder, high speed winds, rain smashing window panes, and the gamlas on my rooftop falling over... #delhiweather#DelhiRains - Ch Jack Ryan (@Ch_JackRyan) May 23, 2022

