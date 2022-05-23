Huge Storm In Delhi, Power Blackout In Parts Of The City

Delhi rain: IMD had predicted rain along with gusty winds.

Parts of Delhi received heavy rain accompanied by strong winds early morning. Power blackouts were also reported from parts of the city.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said thundershower with moderate rainfall will continue over Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR).

Thundershower with moderate intensity rain and gusty winds with speed of 60-90 Km/h would continue to occur over and adjoining areas of entire Delhi and NCR ( Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Bahadurgarh, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Noida, Dadri, Greater Noida, Gurugram, — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) May 23, 2022

"Thundershower with moderate intensity rain and gusty winds with speed of 60-90 Km/h would continue to occur over and adjoining areas of entire Delhi and NCR," the IMD said in its latest update around 6:30 am.

In an earlier tweet, the IMD said vulnerable structures and kutcha houses could suffer damages due to the thunderstorm, and that traffic disruptions are likely.