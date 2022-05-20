Slight Dip In Maximum Temperature After Rains In Parts Of Delhi

Several parts of Delhi received light rains today.

The national capital Delhi received light rain today, bringing some respite from the scorching heat.

Parts of Delhi saw a marginal drop in maximum temperatures as rain brought relief from the heat. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said there is a possibility of "very light rain or drizzle accompanied with gusty winds" over the next 24 hours.

#WATCH | Parts of Delhi receive light rain, bringing some respite from the scorching heat over the past few days. pic.twitter.com/k7TBYby7pZ — ANI (@ANI) May 20, 2022

Maximum temperatures in national capital Delhi have ranged above 46 degree Celsius in the last few days.

