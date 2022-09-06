Delhi Railway Cop Battered To Death With Rolling Pin, Minor Son Arrested

Delhi murder: The victim was a constable in the Railway Protection Force (Representational)

The Delhi Police on Sunday detained a minor boy and charged him for allegedly killing his father over a "trivial issue". The victim, Bansi Lal, was a constable in the Railway Protection Force (RPF), police said. His son thrashed him with a rolling pin after he reached home in a drunk condition, they added.

"It surfaced that the dead was a dipsomaniac and on August 22, he was dropped at his house by his colleagues, namely Shesh Nath and Sanni Kumar Lamba, in an inebriated condition. On reaching home, he charged his minor son "x" over some trivial matter, abused him in filthy language and kicked him with full force," according to a police statement.

"As a result, he hit the wall and sustained an injury in the right side of his scalp. He then retaliated and hit his father with the wooden rolling pin (belan) and caused multiple injuries to him, as detected and mentioned by the autopsy surgeon in the post-mortem report," the statement read.

A murder case was registered last Sunday and the minor was detained on Monday. The rolling pin he used to attack his father was also recovered from the spot. He was later produced before the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB).

"On August 22, information was received from the Hospital of Northern Railway Pahar Ganj, Delhi that one Bansi Lal had been brought by SI Ashok of Railway Protection Special Force (RPSF), 6th Battalion (Bn) in the hospital and was declared brought dead," said Sagar Singh Kalsi, Deputy Commissioner of Police.

The dead body was later shifted to Subzi Mandi mortuary and its post-mortem was conducted on August 23.

The autopsy report, as received on August 31, revealed 19 injuries on the body of the victim including multiple bruises and fractures in the ribs. According to the autopsy surgeon, all the injuries were ante-mortem in origin and were fresh before death.

The cause of death, in this case, is the combined effect of intra-cerebral damage and haemorrhagic shock as a result of multiple bruises all over the body and vital organs consequent of blunt force impact, which is sufficient to cause death in an ordinary course of nature, it said.