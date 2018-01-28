Delhi Public Works Department Orders Inspection Of All Its Flyovers

The department has asked its engineers that gaps on any flyover should be attended to immediately, to ensure safety of motorists.
Last month, a 10-feet-long and eight to 10 inches wide gap was detected between one of the five girders at Lajpat Nagar flyover, prompting the Delhi traffic police to advise two-wheelers to avoid the stretch till it was repaired.
The repair-work lasted for around a month. Earlier this month, Akshardham flyover had developed a crack.
"In view of the cracks, the department has directed that all its flyovers should be inspected by field officers to check expansion joints and bearings. Besides, gaps on any flyover should be attended to immediately," an official said.
