Live Updates: 'Pollution In Delhi Shows Need For Electric Buses,' Says Angela Merkel

German Chancellor Angela Merkel, whose two-day visit to Delhi coincided with one of the worst spells of pollution in the national capital region, said the pollution in Delhi presented a very good argument on the need for electric buses.

"We have launched Indo-German partnership for green urban mobility. We have earmarked US$1 Billion towards this. Whoever has looked at pollution in Delhi yesterday would find very good arguments to replacing diesel buses with electric buses," the German Chancellor said at a business meeting in Delhi.

Pollution levels in Delhi and neighbouring cities took a turn for the worse on Friday with the region recording its worst air quality forcing authorities to shut schools, ban all construction activities and declare a public health emergency. The pollution level dropped marginally today with a slight increase in the wind speed. The city's overall air quality index (AQI) stood at 407 at 10 am. It was 484 at 4 pm on Friday, according to official data.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal termed Delhi a "gas chamber" and blamed stubble burning in neighbouring Haryana and nearby Punjab for the apocalyptic haze shrouding the city. The share of stubble burning in Delhi''s pollution stood at 46 per cent on Friday, the highest so far, according to the Ministry of Earth Sciences'' air quality monitor, SAFAR.

