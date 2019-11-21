Delhi Pollution: Delhi's Air Quality 'Severe' Again As Wind Speeds Drop In The Capital

AQI at Rohini, Anand Vihar and Bawana dropped to 'severe' this morning (Representational Image)

Air quality in many parts of Delhi and its neighbouring cities turned severe today due to calm winds and high humidity. The overall air quality index or AQI in the national capital was 356 at 9:30 am.

The AQI at Rohini (411), Anand Vihar (411) and Bawana (404) entered the 'severe' zone in the morning.

According to the weather department, very low wind speed and high humidity due to a shallow fog in the morning led to accumulation of pollutants.

A senior weather department scientist said the air quality is expected to remain severe today and tomorrow.

According to the government's air quality monitoring and forecasting body, SAFAR, relief is expected only on Saturday with an increase in wind speed which will disperse pollutants faster.

Meanwhile, the minimum temperature was recorded at 12.5 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of year. The humidity level recorded at 8:30 am was 89 per cent.



