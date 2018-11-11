Delhi Air Quality Remains Severe; Mundka, Punjabi Bagh Most Polluted

Delhi pollution: The Air Quality Index (AQI) on Saturday was 401 or "severe".

The air quality in Delhi remained severe on Saturday despite measures like extension of the ban on the entry of trucks, construction and polluting industries. Mundka in West Delhi was the most polluted area in the city, recording PM 10 concentration of 726 per cubic metre of air.

Mundka was followed by Wazirpur, Anand Vihar and Punjabi Bagh with 708, 611 and 449 till 8:00 AM, respectively.

The PM10 between 0-100 is considered "good", 101-250 "moderate ", 251-350 "poor", 351-430 "very poor" and 431-550 "severe".

The Supreme Court-appointed Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority (EPCA) on Saturday ordered the Delhi government to extend the November 2 ban on the entry of trucks, construction and polluting industries.

The restrictions imposed till November 10 were extended to November 12, by when there will be an improvement in the air quality of Delhi-NCR, as forecast by pollution monitoring agencies.

The restrictions were imposed by the EPCA under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).

"The CPCB-headed task force has informed EPCA that given the prevailing adverse conditions, the following measures will remain until November 12, when it will further review the situation and inform us," said EPCA Chairman Bhure Lal, in a letter to Delhi Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash, the Delhi Environment Secretary and the Delhi Pollution Control Committee.

The measures include a ban on industries using coal and biomass, brick kilns, construction activities and entry of trucks into Delhi. The restrictions exclude power plants and waste to energy plants.