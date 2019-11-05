Delhi Police Vs Lawyers: It All Started Over A Parking Spot

Tis Hazari Clash: Three lawyers were shot, media reports said, as police used batons on lawyers (AFP)

The unprecedented protest today by hundreds of policemen against their seniors in the heart of Delhi started with a fight between the police and lawyers over a parking spot.

The original dispute -- over who had rights to a particular Delhi parking spot -- escalated on Saturday with lawyers setting fire to a police van and other vehicles as officers ransacked lawyers' chambers.

Three lawyers were shot, media reports said, as police used batons on lawyers. At least 30 people were hurt.

Video footage emerged on Monday showing a fully-robed lawyer punching and slapping a policeman on a motorbike, prompting Tuesday's protest.

"We want justice. We also have human rights, the guilty lawyers must be punished severely," one of the protesting policemen told reporters.

Delhi Police commissioner Amulya Patnaik urged the protesting police personnel repeatedly to resume work and promised to address their concerns.

"The government and the people expect us to uphold the law, it is our big responsibility," Mr Patnaik said.

Lawyers, for their part, have also been protesting, with some threatening to go an indefinite strike.

Social media users mocked the showdown between those tasked with upholding the law.

"What times we are witness to! Agents of law and order -- lawyers and police -- are up against each other. This would go down in history," said one tweet.

"I thought if police unnecessarily beat up someone, lawyers are there to demand justice. Now, lawyers are doing the beating up, and police are demanding justice," tweeted Ramesh Srivats.

