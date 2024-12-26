Delhi Police Undergoes Reshuffle Ahead Of Assembly Elections

In a major administrative shuffle, Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has ordered the transfer of Delhi police officials ahead of the assembly elections in the national capital due next year.

"The Lieutenant Governor, Delhi, is pleased to order the transfer/posting of the following IPS/DANIPS officers, presently posted in Delhi police, with immediate effect of Police Establishment Board," an official notice read.

A total of 11 police officers have been transferred. They include: Abhishek Dhania from DCP North-West district to DCP East district, Apporva Gupta from DCP East district to DCP Crime, Bhisham Singh from DCP Crime to DCP North West district, Rakesh Paweria from DCP North-East district to DCP headquarters, Ashish Kumar Mishra from DCP Central district to North-East district, among others.

The assembly elections in Delhi are likely to be held in February next year.

The upcoming polls are expected to be a litmus test for the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) governance model and its appeal to the electorate. In its bid for a third consecutive term in power in the national capital, AAP has nominated its senior leaders including health minister Saurabh Bhardwaj contesting from Greater Kailash.

The Congress has declared a total of 47 candidates for the elections of the 70-member Delhi Assembly so far, while the BJP is yet to announce any candidate.

Presently, AAP holds 58 seats in the Delhi assembly - down from the 62 it won in 2020 after the resignation of four members. The BJP holds the remaining seats. The Congress has failed to win any seats in the national capital so far. Mr Kejriwal has on multiple occasions also ruled out any alliance with Congress, despite both parties being part of the INDIA bloc.