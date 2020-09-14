Filmmakers Rahul Roy, Saba Dewan Summoned In Delhi Riots Case Probe

Violence in parts of north-east Delhi from February 23 to 26 had left over 50 dead. (File)

The special cell of the Delhi Police has summoned short film producer Rahul Roy and documentary filmmaker Saba Dewan for questioning in connection with the northeast Delhi riots, official sources said today.

They said that Saba Dewan and Rahul Roy have been asked to join the investigation from today.

It comes a day after the police arrested former Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student leader Umar Khalid under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) for his alleged role in the riots.

He was arrested by the Special Cell after 11 hours of interrogation.

Violence in parts of north-east Delhi from February 23 to 26 - after weeks of protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the National Register of Citizens - had left over 50 dead and hundreds injured, many with gunshot wounds.