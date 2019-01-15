Delhi Police Rescues 3-Year-Old From Kidnappers Within 48 Hours

The kidnappers, aged 20, were arrested by Delhi police within 48 hours. (Representational image)

A three-year-old girl was rescued from kidnappers within 48 hours after the matter was first reported to the police. The kidnappers, aged 20, were arrested by the police in the operation.

Both the accused women are the residents of Usman Pur area of the national capital.

The complainant alleged that the he along with his wife, younger brother and two daughters had come to Jama Masjid on January 11. His daughters were playing near Vajukhana. After some time, he found that his younger daughter aged 3 years was missing. He looked out for her everywhere but she could not be traced. Following which a complaint was registered at the Jama Masjid Police Station.

Based on a tip-off, the police apprehended the two accused and rescued the kidnapped minor from their possession. During the interrogation the accused women disclosed that they were in dire need of money, the police said.

Accused Rani came in contact with one Komal for seeking a job. Komal told her that she needed a child for which she was ready to pay Rs. 50,000. Rani shared this offer with her accomplice Sahili and both of them agreed for the task. Komal further gave them an idea to kidnap the child from Jama Masjid.

Following this, on January 11, when both of them were looking for a target at Jama Masjid, they noticed that two girl children were playing there and as they found an opportunity, they kidnapped the younger girl and escaped from there.

Komal who was waiting outside gave them Rs. 5,000 as advance. She asked them to keep the child with them till the matter is settled, and promised she will take the child and pay the remaining money after two days.

On January 13, both the women came to handover the child to Komal but they were apprehended by the police team.

Further investigation of the case is underway and efforts are being made to arrest Komal.