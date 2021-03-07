Delhi Police's 'Pawri Nahi Hai' Tweet After Raid On Bar Serving Hookah

Delhi Police officials seized 24 hookahs from a restaurant-cum-bar in Rajouri Garden area.

The Delhi Police joined the viral meme fest "pawri ho rahi hai" (party is on) on Twitter today after officials seized 24 "hookahs" (smoking pipes) during a raid at a restaurant-cum-bar in the city.

"Yehe Hum hain.. Yehe Hooke Hain.. Aur ab Pawri nahi ho rahi hai (This is us, these are hookahs and the party is no longer on)," the Twitter handle of Delhi Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) posted, using the word "pawri" (a funny take on the word party) from a viral video.

"Pawri ho rahi hai" began trending on the Internet after a video of Pakistani Instagram influencer and content creator Dananeer Mobeen surfaced online and people started using to it to makes memes and send across messages.

From his official handle on Twitter, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Prashant Gautam posted a photo of the seized hookahs and added: "PS: Some Pawris are not only injurious to health they are illegal too. Seized 24 Hooka from Rajouri Garden area."

PS- Some Pawris are not only injurious to health they are illegal too. Seized 24 Hooka from Rajouri Garden area. @CPDelhi@LtGovDelhi@DCPWestDelhi@DelhiPolice — Addl DCP-I WEST DISTT (@i_addl) March 7, 2021

A senior police official said during patrolling duty, sub-inspector Prakash Kashyap along with head constable Suresh raided the restaurant-cum-bar in west Delhi's Rajouri Garden area after receiving information that hookahs were being served to customers.

"The police team found that COVID-19 protocols were also not being followed. There were no screening machines or sanitizers at the restaurant. The customers were also found to be smoking hookahs," the senior police officer said.

A case has been registered under the IPC section 269 (Negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and other relevant sections under COTPA prohibiting smoking in public places, he said.