Delhi Odd Even Scheme: Persons With Disabilities Exempted From Rules, Says Arvind Kejriwal

Persons with disabilities will be exempted from the rules of the odd-even road-rationing scheme, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said today. The Odd-Even scheme is set to return in the national capital for the third time from November 4-15.

Responding to a tweet, Mr Kejriwal said, "Yes @MajDPSingh, persons with disabilities will definitely be exempt during Odd Even."

Last week, Arvind Kejriwal had announced that unlike previous occasions, this time privately-owned vehicles that run on CNG will have to comply with the odd-even scheme.

Women drivers, however, will be exempt from the restrictions, which will be enforced from between November 4 and November 15 from 8 am to 8 pm. Women are exempted due to safety reasons, Mr Kejriwal had said at a press conference. "Women driving alone, cars having all women as occupants and women accompanied by children aged less than 12 years will be exempted," he had said.

Arvind Kejriwal also announced that a decision on whether two-wheelers should be exempted from the scheme or not is yet to be taken and the government is consulting experts over it.

During the odd-even road rationing scheme, vehicles with registration numbers ending in an odd number are allowed to be driven on odd number dates and cars with registration numbers ending with an even number are allowed to be driven on even number dates.

The odd-even, a flagship scheme of Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party, is an effort to control the pollution levels in the capital, was first introduced in Delhi in 2016.

Delhi is the world's most polluted capital city, according to several studies, with vehicle and industrial emissions, dust from building sites, and smoke from the burning of garbage and crop residue in nearby fields.



