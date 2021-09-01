Massive Jams In Delhi After Heavy Rain During Morning Rush Hour

Delhi Weather: Parts of Delhi received heavy rainfall on Wednesday morning.

Heavy rain lashed parts of Delhi and its neighbouring areas today morning. Many parts of the national capital were waterlogged which resulted in traffic across the city. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert for the national capital owing to the heavy downpour.

The city recorded 112.1 mm rainfall in the past 24 hours, which is the highest in at least 12 years, IMD officials said. In 2010, the capital had recorded 110 mm rainfall on September 20.

Delhi: Waterlogging reported in Munirka following rainfall today morning



India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued orange alert for the national capital and predicted 'moderate rain/thundershowers with the possibility of heavy rain at isolated places' today pic.twitter.com/0UqBUwao7f — ANI (@ANI) September 1, 2021

Delhi has been receiving rainfall since yesterday morning. Earlier, IMD had predicted that thunderstorms and moderate to heavy rainfall would take place in part of Delhi-NCR.

"Thunderstorms with moderate to heavy intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places of Delhi, NCR- Gurugram, Manesar, Faridabad, Ballabhgarh, Tosham, Bhiwani, Jhajjar, Narnaul, Mahendargarh, Kosali during next 2 hours," tweeted IMD.

#WATCH: Rain lashes parts of Delhi; early morning visuals from Minto Bridge. pic.twitter.com/GyLZADGhxY — ANI (@ANI) September 1, 2021

The Delhi Traffic Police said that waterlogging was observed near Lajpat Nagar Metro Station, Lala Lajpat Rai Marg, Aurvindo Marg near AIIMS flyover, Jungpura Metro Station, from AIIMS to Moolchand and Ring Road near Moolchand red light, Azad Market Subway going towards Pratap Nagar.

Traffic Alert

Water logging observed at following locations:-

1. ​Near Lajpat Nagar Metro Station Lala Lajpat Rai Marg Moolchand Bus stand

2. Aurvindo Marg near AIIMS flyover

3. Near Jungpura metro

4. From AIIMS to Moolchand, Ring Road near Moolchand red light — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) September 1, 2021

Additionally, Delhi Traffic Police also informed that the the Zakhira underpass was also closed due to waterlogging.

More rainfall is likely in Delhi during the day. Rainfall remains on the forecast in the national capital from September 1 to September 4.