Heavy Rain In Delhi Brings Respite From Heat

On Monday, Delhi witnessed cloudy skies with the maximum temperature reaching 34.6 Celsius.

Heavy rains lashed parts of Delhi on Tuesday, bringing respite from heat and the sultry weather.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted thunderstorms and light to moderate rain in parts of Delhi-NCR earlier in the day.

#WATCH | Rain lashes parts of Delhi. Visuals from Golf Club road. pic.twitter.com/N3eMgLHsyU — ANI (@ANI) August 31, 2021

"Thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places of East, Southeast, Northeast, North Delhi, Noida, Greater Noida, Dadri, Meerut, & Modinagar," according to an IMD tweet.

"Thunderstorms with moderate to heavy intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Sohana, Nuh, Aurangabad, Hodal, Manesar(Haryana) Meerut, Modinagar, Garhmukteshwar, Pilakhua, Hapur, Gulaoti, Siyana, Sambhal, Sikandrabad, Bulandshahar, (UP) during next 2 hours," it said.

The latest update by the IMD at 11:30 am predicts that moderate to heavy rainfall will occur in the Delhi-NCR region over the next two hours.

