Delhi-NCR Likely To Witness Drop In Temperature After Wednesday: Weather Official

Minimum temperature is likely to fall by at least four degrees, the official said. (File)

Temperature in Delhi and national capital region (NCR) is likely to witness a sharp fall in the upcoming days after Wednesday, predicted Anand Sharma additional director general of India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday.

"In upcoming days we expect that the minimum temperature, which at present is 10 to 11 degrees Celsius will likely to fall by at least four degrees and could reach at seven degrees resulting in increased cold in the Delhi-NCR," Mr Sharma said.

The official, however, added that there has been no cold wave predicted for tomorrow so far.

"There is also a possibility of a dense fog in the early morning so the people have to be careful about that," he said.

The IMD chief also said the rainfall condition in the national capital will continue till tomorrow and after that, it will start decreasing.

Meanwhile, the protesters at Singhu border were badly affected due to the continuous rains, which are occurring across Delhi. They are facing several difficulties as their blankets are wet, firewoods are soaked and the area is water logged.

Farmers have been protesting at the gates of Delhi since November 26 against the newly enacted farm laws -- Farmers'' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance, and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.