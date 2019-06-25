Delhi-NCR Likely To Receive Moderate Rains, Says Weather Agency

Delhi and its adjoining region are likely to receive moderate rain, says weather agency

Delhi and its adjoining region are likely to receive moderate rain today, predicted India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The minimum and maximum temperatures of the national capital will hover around 26 degree Celsius and 34 degree Celsius with generally cloudy sky.

Apart from Delhi, thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) is expected at isolated places over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, east Rajasthan and west Madhya Pradesh, stated the weather forecasting agency in its all India weather warning bulletin.

"Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected at isolated places over Konkan and Goa and Arunachal Pradesh. Heavy rainfall will be at isolated places over coastal Karnataka, Maharashtra, Gujarat, west Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Bihar and Andaman and Nicobar Islands," the weather agency said.

Rough sea conditions are likely to prevail over southwest and west central Arabian Sea. The IMD has advised fishermen not to venture into these areas.

