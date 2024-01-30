Woman's Mutilated Body Led Delhi Cops To Chilling Tale Of Jealousy

Police scanned CCTV footage from the area to zero in on the suspect. (Representational)

The recovery of a woman's mutilated body near railway tracks has led Delhi cops to unearth a tale of friendship that turned to rage and ended in a brutal murder. A 21-year-old man, identified as Pandav, has been arrested for murdering the woman in the 25-30 years age group by stabbing her multiple times.

According to police, the body was recovered on Thursday near the railway yard in Delhi's Shakur Basti area. Her throat had been slit and the body had more than 20 cuts, including in the genital area. A blood-stained and broken knife and a shaving blade were also found on the spot, the police said.

A case of murder was registered at Rani Bagh police station and a nine-member team led by Inspector Jitender Joshi got to work. About 100 hours of CCTV footage from the area was scanned and a suspect, Pandav, was identified.

During questioning, Pandav admitted to the crime and told police that both he and the woman are from Bihar and knew each other for about one-and-a-half years. He has said that she was "ignoring" him and suspected that she was into "multiple affairs", the police statement says. He then decided to kill her.

Pandav, the police have said, bought two knives and asked the woman to stay at his rented home. When she refused, he took her to the railway yard and killed her there. He then fled from the spot.