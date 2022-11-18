Delhi Murder: Identify Human Remains In Your Area, Cops Across City Told

Aftab Poonawala was arrested on Monday after Shraddha's father filed a "missing" report.

In the gruesome killing of Shraddha Walkar by her live-in partner Aftab Ameen Poonawala in Delhi, the police have ordered their units across the city to report any unidentified bodies or body parts found in their areas since May.

Aftab Poonawala, who allegedly strangled Shraddha Walkar, 26, on May 18 and chopped up her body into 35 pieces, may have scattered the parts all over the city to escape detection, the police suspect.

Shraddha Walkar's severed head is still missing and is crucial evidence for the police as it builds a case against Aftab, 28. Around 178 police stations across 15 districts have been asked to specifically look for bodies or severed pieces found between May and July.

Around 10 bags of body parts were found earlier this week when Aftab was taken by the police to the Mehrauli forests near the apartment in Chhatarpur, South Delhi, where he allegedly killed his partner and cut her up.

The Delhi police will also take Aftab to Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh, where the couple had gone before coming to Delhi in May.

The police had found a chopped head and hand in east Delhi's Trilokpuri in June. The report of a DNA test is expected soon.

The bones found in Mehrauli forest have also been sent for a DNA test.

Aftab Poonawala has told the police that after killing Shraddha and chopping up her body, he disposed of the parts over 18 days, leaving home at 2 am every day.

Aftab was arrested on Monday after Shraddha's father filed a "missing" report and later a kidnap case.

A court has allowed a narco test on Aftab.