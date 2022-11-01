Couple, Help Murdered At Delhi Home, Child Found Safe: Cops

Their two-year-old daughter was found safe

A couple and their domestic help were found murdered at their home in Delhi today.

The man, Sameer Ahuja, his wife Shalu and their domestic help were killed at the couple's Ashok Vihar's home in Delhi this morning, officials said.

Their two-year-old daughter was found safe, they added.

The domestic help, Sapna, reached the couple's home at around 7.30 am today. The murder is believed to have taken place after that.

CCTV footage shows five people had come to the house on a motorbike this morning, police said.

Details are being ascertained, they said, adding that a murder case has been registered.