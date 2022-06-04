On Camera, Delhi Man Beaten, Head Smashed, Throat Slit In Public View

Delhi Adarsh Nagar murder: The victim was identified as Narendra alias Bunty.

A 28-year-old man had his throat slit and head smashed with stones in Delhi's Adarsh Nagar, with spine-chilling CCTV footage of the incident revealing how the gruesome murder took place yesterday.

The two accused, who are brothers, kept attacking the victim until they were convinced that he would die, as scared onlookers watched from a distance, the footage showed.

The victim was identified as Narendra alias Bunty, a known criminal in the north Delhi neighbourhood. He was found injured after the police received information about an incident of blade attack in Adarsh Nagar.

Narendra was taken to Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital where he died.

During investigation, the police identified the attackers as brothers Rahul and Rohit Kali, also criminals.

Narendra had been demanding money from Rahul for drugs, which led to the accused attacking him along with his brother, police said.

They used a blade to slash his throat and stones and rod to smash his head, they said, adding that a murder case has been registered.

Rahul Kali has been arrested while a search is on for his brother Rohit.