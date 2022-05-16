Building Owner Sent To 2-Day Police Custody After Delhi Mundka's Fire

Delhi Mundka Fire: The fire started from the first floor of the building.

The owner of the building in outer Delhi's Mundka where a massive fire claimed 27 lives has been sent to two-day police custody for further investigation into the fire mishap.

Building owner, identified as Manish Lakra was arrested on Sunday morning.

Lakra, who was absconding after the incident, was nabbed after the police conducted multiple raids in Delhi and Haryana.

Earlier on Saturday, the police also detained the owners of a CCTV cameras and router manufacturing company that was operating on the 1st floor of the building. They were identified as Harish Goel and Varun Goel.

An FIR was registered under sections of Indian Penal Code 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide), 120 (concealing design to commit an offence punishable with imprisonment), 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) in connection with the fire incident.

Deputy Commissioner of Police outer district Sameer Sharma on Saturday assured action against concerned officers if they are found guilty in the investigation.

"We have registered FIR under appropriate sections. Action will be taken against everyone who did anything wrong or didn't follow rules. We will do a proper investigation, action will be taken against officers too if they're found culpable," Sharma had said.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal ordered a magisterial inquiry into the Mundka fire incident and announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh for the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured.

Mr Kejriwal, along with deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia and Home Minister Satyendar Jain, visited the site to oversee rescue operations and said the accused will be brought to justice.