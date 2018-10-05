Delhi, Moscow Sign Twin City Agreements For Tourism And Education

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia with Sergey E. Cheremin, Minister of the Moscow City Government.

The Delhi government on Friday signed a twin city agreement with Moscow administration for cooperation in various sectors including education, tourism, transport and environment.

Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Moscow government minister Sergey Cheremin signed the agreement for working together in the education, culture, healthcare, e-governance, tourism, and transport sectors for three years.

On the occasion, Mr Sisodia said the agreement will further strengthen the relationship between the two cities. On his part, Cheremin said that Delhi and Moscow are "great partners".

"India and Russia are strategic partner for many decades," he said.

"We have worked hard to develop this strong relationship," Mr Cheremin said.

He also said that both the cities will cooperate actively in the management of transport, tourism, healthcare among other areas.

AAP ministers Satyendar Jain, Kailash Gahlot, Rajender Pal Gautam were present during the signing of the agreement. Senior officers, including Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash, also attended the event.



