Parts Of Delhi Receive Light Rain Today, Monsoon To Arrive This Week

Monsoon in Delhi will bring relief from searing heat to residents of the national capital

Parts of south Delhi received light rain this morning, with arrival of monsoon expected by the weekend. Monsoon normally reaches Delhi by June 29; however, its onset has been delayed by a week this year. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday had said light rain was expected within 48 hours.

"The actual onset of monsoon is likely to be only on July 6," private weather agency Skymet's chief meteorologist Mahesh Palawat told news agency IANS.

Southwest monsoon has further advanced into more parts of Gujarat, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh, the IMD said on Wednesday.

"Conditions have become favourable on Wednesday for the advancement of the monsoon to the Delhi-NCR region," IMD regional head Kuldeep Srivastava told IANS.

According to IMD, flow of humid winds from the Bay of Bengal has increased moisture. This will likely to lead to light rain on Thursday.

Monsoon will bring relief to people of Delhi from the searing heat. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday approved a water conservation project in the Yamuna.

"We keep reading the world is heading towards a serious water crisis, reports about water shortage in different parts of the country, depleting water table in Delhi. Keeping all this in mind, the government has cleared an ambitious project for water conservation in the Yamuna floodplains," said Mr Kejriwal.

The civic authorities in Delhi said they are prepared to deal with the arrival of monsoon in the national capital.

The aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has told airlines to follow precautions during monsoon operations and warned of action in case procedures are not adhered to.

A SpiceJet plane had overshot the runway after landing in heavy rain at Mumbai airport on Monday night. "We are extremely concerned by the recent incidents of overshoot, skidding, hard landing etc. The Airlines have been advised by way of an Air Safety Circular yesterday on precautions to be taken by air operators while planning operations during monsoons," the DGCA said.

With inputs from agencies

