'Farmers Shivering In Cold': Delhi Minister Requests Centre To Address Issue

"The central government must deliberate on their demands," Delhi Minister Gopal Rai said. (file)

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Monday appealed to the central government to take a decision soon to address the issues of farmers.

Mr Rai, who also raised the issue in a meeting of ICAR called by the Centre on Monday, said if the income of farmers has to be increased, the minimum support price (MSP) will have to be implemented.

"The farmers are shivering in cold since the last 11 days. If the income of farmers has to be increased, then as per the recommendations of the Swaminathan committee, MSP will have to be implemented," Mr Rai told reporters.

"As the farmers are demanding, the central government must deliberate on their demands and take a decision soon to address the issue of farmers," he added.

Thousands of farmers, mostly from Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, are protesting at various border points of Delhi against the new farm laws.

The Centre''s offer to amend the contentious laws failed to cut ice with farmer groups during the fifth round of talks on Saturday.