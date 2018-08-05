Delhi Mid-Day Meal NGO Fined Rs 54,879 Over Health Norm Violations

The SDMC found several health norm violations in their inspection of the NGO (Representational)

An NGO engaged by the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) for the mid-day meal scheme has been slapped with a fine of Rs 54,879 for allegedly violating health and sanitation norms, the civic body today said.

The SDMC's education department has been inspecting kitchens of various NGOs engaged for cooking mid-day meals meant for its school students.

"During a visit of kitchen of Stri Shakti Foundation, a number of gross irregularities were found. No staff members were wearing aprons, flies were found in the kitchen area and a few workers were using dirty slippers," a statement released by the SDMC said

"A show cause notice was issued to this NGO and it was asked to submit a reply," the statement said.

The SDMC said the reply sent by the NGO was examined and it was found to be "unsatisfactory".

"It was opined after examination of the reply that NGO had failed to maintain proper hygienic conditions, hence this being a serious issue, as pertaining to health of children, NGO Stri Shakti Foundation has been imposed a penalty of Rs 54,789," the statement said.

The allegation against this NGO has been found "correct" as per facts and circumstances of the case, it said.

