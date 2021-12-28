Delhi Metro To Run At 50% Seating Capacity; No Standing Commuters Allowed

No passenger shall be allowed to stand during the travel, DMRC officials said.

Delhi Metro trains shall now run with only 50 per cent seating capacity with no provision for standing for commuters in view of the latest restrictions imposed by DDMA authorities due to rise in coronavirus cases, officials said on Tuesday.

DTC and other city buses shall also ply with only 50 per cent of the total seating capacity in view of the new norms, they said.

Amid a spike in COVID-19 cases following the emergence of the Omicron variant, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday declared a 'yellow alert' under which schools, colleges, cinemas and gyms shall be closed, shops dealing in non-essential items will open on odd-even basis, and metro trains and buses will run with 50 per cent of seating capacity in the city.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) network's current span is nearly 392 km with 286 stations, including the Noida-Greater Noida Metro Corridor and Rapid Metro, Gurgaon.

In view of the latest guidelines issued by the government for the containment of COVID-19 in Delhi, travel inside the metro will be allowed, with certain restrictions, DMRC officials said.

Travel will be allowed, only up to 50 per cent of the seating capacity inside metro trains. In addition, no passenger shall be allowed to stand during the travel, they said.

"In view of the same, entry into metro stations will be regulated by restricting the number of gates open for entry into stations to ensure compliance with the guidelines. Out of 712 gates, 444 will be kept open as of now," the official said.

In accordance with 'Level-1' alert under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in place, there would be night curfew between 10 pm and 5 am.

Earlier this year, metro services were suspended for several weeks in view of the rising cases amid the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, which had wreaked havoc in the city.

DMRC services were fully suspended since May 10 in view of the Covid-induced lockdown in Delhi. It was first imposed on April 19, and successively extended by the city government. Services had run partially, catering only to people from the field of essential services.

The Delhi Metro had resumed services then from June 7 after a hiatus of four weeks in view of the improved Covid-19 situation in the national capital, albeit with 50 per cent seating capacity and no provision for standing travel for commuters.

Following the relaxations in norms by authorities, the Delhi Metro was running with full seating capacity from July 26, initially with no provision for standing travel for commuters, and later provision for standing was allowed with some regulations.

However, due to social distancing and other Covid norms, crowding at stations has been an issue, and many commuters had been appealing to the DMRC on social media to reopen more gates at stations post the improvement in coronavirus situation in the city.