Delhi Metro's Airport Express Line Trains To Get Free WiFi From Thursday

The Delhi Metro is set to launch free WiFi services in train coaches on its Airport Express Line on Thursday, the first such facility on any corridor of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, officials said.

The 22.7-km swankiest line on the Delhi Metro network has six stations.

"The WiFi facility inside train coaches on the Airport Line will be launched tomorrow," a senior official said on Wednesday.

"We already have WiFi facility on platforms of the Blue Line and the Airport Express Line," he said.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) also plans to extend the free WiFi facility inside train coaches to other corridors, sources said.