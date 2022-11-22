Delhi Metro To Halt Operations For An Hour Today On Grey Line

Passengers are advised to plan their journey accordingly, Delhi Metro said. (File)

Delhi Metro operations on the Grey Line will not be available for an hour on Tuesday to undertake speed trials on the Dwarka-Dhansa Bus Stand section, officials said. The Grey Line spans a little over five km between Dwarka and Dhansa Bus Stand with four stations.

"To undertake speed trials on the Dwarka-Dhansa Bus Stand section (Grey Line) for enhancement of speed and overall improvement in quality of train operations, services will not be available between Dwarka and Dhansa Bus Stand for one hour i.e. from 12:30 pm to 01:30 pm," the DMRC said in a statement.

To undertake speed trials on Dwarka–Dhansa Bus Stand section (Grey Line) for enhancement of speed & overall improvement in quality of train operations, services will not be available b/w Dwarka & Dhansa Bus Stand for 1 hour i.e, from 12:30 pm to 01:30 pm on 22.11.2022 (Tuesday). — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation I कृपया मास्क पहनें😷 (@OfficialDMRC) November 21, 2022

Passengers are advised to plan their journey accordingly, it said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)