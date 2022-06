Delhi Metro has shut two stations over security reasons (File)

Delhi Metro has shut two stations due to "security reasons".

The Delhi Metro tweeted it has shut the gates at ITO and Dhansa Bus Stand stations.

"All gates of ITO metro station are closed. All gates of Dhansa bus stand metro stations are closed," the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, or DMRC, tweeted.

Earlier, the DMRC had shut only gate No. 1 at ITO metro station and gate No. 1 and 2 at Dhansa, leaving other gates open.

The DMRC later tweeted, however, that all gates have been shut.