Delhi Metro Services On Blue Line To Be Hit Due To Maintenance Work

The train services on the DMRC's Blue Line will be briefly hit from Saturday night till Sunday morning due to the maintenance work between Karol Bagh and Rajiv Chowk stations, officials said on Friday.

The DMRC's Blue Line connects Dwarka Sector-21 to Noida Electronic City/Vaishali.

An official of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said that to undertake the scheduled maintenance work between Karol Bagh and Rajiv Chowk sections of the Blue Line on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, the train services on this line will be briefly regulated early Sunday.

"Train services will not be available from Karol Bagh to Rajiv Chowk section till 6 am from the routine start time of revenue services in this section. Hence, Jhandewalan and Rama Krishna Ashram Marg metro stations, falling in this section, will remain closed till 6 am. Services on this section/stations will commence from 6 am onwards," he added.

The official said the services on either side of this maintenance section of the Blue Line -- from Dwarka Sector-21 to Karol Bagh and Rajiv Chowk to Noida Electronic City/Vaishali -- will continue to remain available according to weekday time table during this period.

