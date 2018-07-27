Delhi Metro Pink Line From South Campus To Lajpat Nagar Starts Next Month

Delhi Metro Pink Line: The 8.10 km-long new section has six stations.

New Delhi: In Delhi Metros further expansion plans, an 8 km operation will soon begin for the Pink Line from Durgabai Deshmukh South Campus to Lajpat Nagar station as the Commission of Railway Safety has given its nod. The CMRS had given mandatory approval and the section is expected to be inaugurated early next month. The inspection by the CMRS took place on Tuesday. It was earlier scheduled to be held on July 23, but was postponed by a day, a senior DMRC official said. A 21.56-km-long segment of the same line, from Majlis Park to Durgabai Deshmukh South Campus, was opened for the public last month.