Delhi Metro Pink Line From South Campus To Lajpat Nagar Starts Next Month

Delhi Metro Pink Line: The 8.10 km-long new section has six stations.
New Delhi: In Delhi Metros further expansion plans, an 8 km operation will soon begin for the Pink Line from Durgabai Deshmukh South Campus to Lajpat Nagar station as the Commission of Railway Safety has given its nod. The CMRS had given mandatory approval and the section is expected to be inaugurated early next month. The inspection by the CMRS took place on Tuesday. It was earlier scheduled to be held on July 23, but was postponed by a day, a senior DMRC official said. A 21.56-km-long segment of the same line, from Majlis Park to Durgabai Deshmukh South Campus, was opened for the public last month.
Here are 5 Facts About South Campus-Lajpat Nagar Pink Line Section of Delhi Metro:
- The 8.10 km-long section has six stations, including two interchange facilities at INA (with Yellow Line) and Lajpat Nagar (Violet Line).
- South Campus-Lajpat Nagar stretch is part of the 59 km-long Majlis Park to Shiv Vihar corridor (Pink Line).
- The new stations on the Pink Line are - Sir Vishveshariah Moti Bagh, Bhikhaji Cama Place, Sarojini Nagar, INA, South Extension and Lajpat Nagar.
- With the opening of this section, the operational span of the Pink Line from Majlis Park to Lajpat Nagar will become 29.66 km and the entire operational span of the DMRC will reach 296 km with 214 stations.
- The first corridor of the Pink Line, from Majlis Park to South Campus was opened on March 14, connecting north and south campuses of the Delhi University on the DMRC network for the first time. It is proving to be a big boon for commuters, especially students, who till now have to travel either by road from the North Campus or take the Airport Line metro till Dhaula Kuan and commute again on road.