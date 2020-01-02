Delhi Metro Launches Free WiFi On Airport Line, How You Can Use

It is the first time that Delhi Metro is providing free WiFi inside moving trains.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation or DMRC launched free high-speed internet facility on Airport Express Line today. It is the first time that Delhi Metro is providing free WiFi inside moving trains. Earlier, free WiFi could only be accessed on Delhi Metro's major stations on Airport Express Line, Yellow and Blue lines, the rail body said in a tweet.

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation's Managing Director Mangu Singh unveiled the free WiFi facility and also travelled in the train from New Delhi to Dwarka Sector-21 and back.

Here's how you can access the Free Wifi on Delhi Metro Airport Line:



The passengers can access high speed free Wi-Fi by simply logging onto the network with the name "METROWIFI_FREE". After this, enter the phone number which will be verified using a one-time password or OTP. After entering the OTP, you can enjoy high-speed internet access throughout your journey.

Passengers will be able to access high speed free Wi-Fi by simply logging onto the network

— Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) January 2, 2020

The Delhi Airport Express Metro line, stretched over 22 km, was launched in 2011 through a public-private partnership with Reliance Infrastructure. In 2013, Reliance Infrastructure quit the partnership and Delhi Metro Rail Corporation took over the operations.