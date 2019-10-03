Delhi Metro Dwarka-Najafgarh Route On Grey Line To Begin Tomorrow: 5 Things To Know

Top 5 things To Know About Delhi Metro Grey Line Dwarka-Najafgarh Corridor:
- Delhi Metro passenger services on Dwarka-Najafgarh route on Grey Line will begin at 5 pm on Friday.
- With the opening of this section, the Delhi Metro network will expand to 377 km with 274 stations, including the Noida-Greater Noida Aqua Line.
- With this new Delhi Metro corridor, the Dwarka metro station will emerge as an interchange facility that will connect the sub-city with the locality of Najafgarh.
- The Dwarka-Najafgarh peak hour frequency of 7 minutes and 30 seconds shall be maintained on this stretch. And the total travel time on this section shall be 6 minutes and 20 seconds.
- Delhi Metro's Grey Line is a standard-gauge section and of the 4.295 km, 2.57 km is elevated and 1.5 km is underground.
