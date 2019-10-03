Delhi Metro Dwarka-Najafgarh Route On Grey Line To Begin Tomorrow: 5 Things To Know

Delhi Metro Grey Line will start its new route from Dwarka to Najafgarh from October 4.

New Delhi: Delhi Metro will begin its operations on grey line from October 4, Friday. The 4.2 km-long corridor will connect urban village area of Najafgarh to the rapid transit network. The new corridor has three stations - Dwarka (interchange with Blue Line), Nangli and Najafgarh. Delhi Metro's Dwarka-Najafgarh corridor will be formally flagged off by Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at Metro Bhawan in the capital.