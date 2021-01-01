Delhi Metro Closes Exit Gates Of 4 Stations To Reduce Overcrowding

Passengers cannot exit from these gates but they can enter or change stations. (Representational)

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Friday said it has closed exit gates at four stations -- Khan Market, Mandi House, Central Secretariat and Supreme Court -- to reduce overcrowding due to the ongoing pandemic situation.

"Security Update Exit gates of Khan Market, Supreme Court, Central Secretariat and Mandi House are closed. Entry and interchange are permitted at these stations," DMRC tweeted.

Passengers cannot exit from these gates but they can enter or change stations.

The Delhi government has imposed strict guidelines for the New Year to curb the spread of COVID-19. People are not allowed to assemble at public places after 11 pm.

These measures have become all the more important after the spread of a new strain of COVID-19 in the United Kingdom, which is 70 per cent more transmissible.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Kumar Jain informed on December 31, 2020 that four people were found with new strain of COVID-19.

