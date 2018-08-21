Breakdown In Delhi Metro's Blue Line Delays Trains On Route

Delhi Metro's Blue Line going towards Dwarka from Noida and Ghaziabad suffered a breakdown (File Photo)

Delhi Metro's Blue Line going towards Dwarka from Noida and Ghaziabad suffered a breakdown on Tuesday leading to inordinate delay in movement of trains on that stretch and inconvenience to hundreds of passengers.

The snag was caused by application of emergency brake by a train between Karol Bagh and Rajendra Place stations which, according to the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, led to bunching of trains.

"Train services on Line-3 (going towards Dwarka) were affected today from 2.55 pm to 3.20 pm due to sudden applicability of emergency brakes in a train between Karol Bagh and Rajendra Place section.

"After troubleshooting, the train was moved to Rajendra Place station where passengers were made to deboard and the train was removed from service for further investigation. This resulted in bunching of trains on Up line (going towards Dwarka) during this period. Services are now running normal," the DMRC said in a statement.